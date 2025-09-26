Martha Munizzi Releases “He’s in Control” and Launches Epic Conference

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Worship leader, pastor, and award-winning artist Martha Munizzi is back with a new message for the times. She appeared on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to discuss her brand-new single, “He’s in Control,” and to invite listeners to her Epic Conference happening this weekend in Orlando.

Munizzi explained that she wrote “He’s in Control” two years ago with producer DLO after feeling led to declare God’s sovereignty during turbulent times. “He’s Jehovah, He’s our Father,” she said, quoting the lyrics. “Even though the world is shaking, God’s on the throne and He’s in control.” The song, which blends heartfelt worship with strong declarations of faith, is already resonating with listeners who are looking for encouragement.

Alongside the single, Munizzi is preparing to launch her new album Church’s Revival at Epic Life Church in Orlando. The album release will coincide with a live concert this Friday night, followed by the Epic Conference on Saturday. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature panels on music, ministry, and the industry. Guests like Naomi Raine and producer DLO are set to appear, making the conference a hub for conversation about faith and creativity.

“What makes this year’s conference special is the season we’re in,” Munizzi explained. “People are crying out for God to move and speak in ministry and in industry.” She encouraged anyone—whether a writer, singer, dancer, or comedian—to bring their gifts into a spirit-filled environment and let God guide their next steps.

For those interested in attending, registration is available at MarthaMunizzi.com or through her Instagram page. As a special offer for Get Up Mornings listeners, Munizzi is giving a 50% discount for anyone who enters the code “FIFTY” when registering.

When asked how she balances her many roles as a pastor, artist, and leader, Munizzi admitted it hasn’t always been easy but shared that her children now serve alongside her in ministry and on her music projects. “It’s about taking seasons as they come,” she said. “Wait for the grace, and when the grace comes, step out. Don’t overload yourself trying to do everything at once.”

Munizzi’s new single “He’s in Control” is available now, and her Epic Conference promises to be a unique opportunity for artists, leaders, and dreamers to grow in faith while honing their craft.

