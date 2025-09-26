Listen Live
Lifestyle

Excellence Is Your Biggest Advantage | Dr. Willie Jolley

Excellence is a habit, not an accident. Consistently doing small things well builds credibility and attracts opportunities, giving you an advantage.

Published on September 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Make Excellence Your Defining Habit

Excellence is not an accident or a one-time act; it is a habit cultivated through consistent effort. As Dr. Willie Jolley explains, you don’t achieve excellence overnight. It comes from committing to do the small things well, day after day. When you consistently give your best in the little tasks, you are preparing yourself for the big opportunities that lie ahead.

Many people believe they will give their best only after they get a promotion or a big break. However, that approach is backward. You must commit to excellence right where you are. This commitment is what prepares you for where you want to go. Excellence is a powerful advantage that attracts new opportunities, builds your credibility, and separates you from the crowd. It creates a path forward for you to achieve your best life.

Whatever you do, from the smallest task to the largest project, do it with a spirit of excellence. This habit will become your biggest asset.

Ready to build an attitude of excellence? Visit WinWithWillie.com for valuable resources to help you win more. Discover Dr. Jolley’s materials, including his new book, and learn how to make excellence your biggest advantage.

Excellence Is Your Biggest Advantage | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com


Excellence Is Your Biggest Advantage | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 100.9

You May Also Like

Enjoyment

What Does The Bible Say About The Rapture?

Elev8

No One Owes Charlie Kirk Empathy [Op-Ed]

Elev8
Bible, holding hands and reading with a black couple together in the home for religion, faith or belief in God. Jesus, pray or book with a christian man and woman learning about the spiritual christ

Faith In The Time of Monsters: How Christians Are Reclaiming The Gospel From Nationalist Agendas

Elev8
Trending
Pop Culture

What Does The Bible Say About The Rapture?

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

Jamese Ivy and Cassie Boesch
Local

United Way of Greater Charlotte’s Longest Table to foster dialogue

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

prostate cancer awareness month background, banner, card or poster design template is observed every year during September, to raise awareness about the mission. Vector illustration.
Local

September Marks Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close