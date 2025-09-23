Listen Live
James Fortune on Perseverance and Gospel Innovation

Published on September 23, 2025

James fortune | Get Up Erica
Award-winning gospel artist James Fortune recently joined “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” for a powerful conversation about his incredible 20-year journey in music ministry. Starting as a five-year-old drummer at his father’s church in Houston, James shared his awe at God’s faithfulness, which has guided him from those early days to international stages. He expressed deep gratitude for still being able to create music that lifts and encourages people after two decades.

A key moment in the interview was James’s candid discussion on the power of transparency. He has always been open about his struggles, and he believes this honesty is what allows his music to resonate so deeply with listeners. When asked for advice for those feeling overwhelmed, James pointed to the message of his new single, “In The Room.” He explained the song isn’t about a church sanctuary, but about recognizing God’s presence in any room—be it a hospital, courtroom, or your own living room. He emphasized that awareness of God’s presence brings a peace that surpasses all understanding, reminding everyone they are never truly alone.


 

James also gave an exclusive look into his innovative new project, the “Pre-Lux.” Instead of a traditional deluxe album, he’s releasing five new songs from a recent 25-song live recording early, giving fans a preview before the full album drops next year. This unique release, featuring the new single “In The Room,” celebrates his 20-year milestone and is available for pre-order now.

James Fortune on Perseverance and Gospel Innovation  was originally published on getuperica.com

Lifestyle

No Little Scriptures | Faith Walk

