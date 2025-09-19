Listen Live
Bobbi Lane: Gospel's Rising Star on Faith, Family, and Music

Published on September 19, 2025

Bobbi Lane - Praise 102.5 Interview
Inspirational gospel artist Bobbi Lane is a testament to the power of faith and perseverance. Fresh off an incredible run at the 40th annual Stellar Awards, where her debut project earned three nominations, the Illinois native is proving she’s a formidable voice in music.

In a recent interview, Lane opened up about her journey, revealing the deep personal stories behind her powerful songs. Her acclaimed track, “Light in a Dark Place,” was born from a period of profound grief. After losing her father, a pastor and her biggest supporter, followed by her sister and uncle in quick succession, Lane found herself in a state of depression. It was through her faith that she found the lyrics to the song, which ministered to her and helped her heal. “God is the only one who can actually heal that hurting heart,” she shared.

A wife of 20 years and a mother to two sons, Lane emphasizes the importance of a strong support system. She credits her husband’s unwavering support as crucial to her career. While her roots are in traditional quartet music, she isn’t afraid to explore different sounds, from R&B to country.

Bobbi Lane’s music is a rich tapestry of soul, resilience, and devotion. As she continues to create authentic and inspiring art, it’s clear this rising star is just getting started.

