THE WARDLAW BROTHERS (TWB)

Published on September 16, 2025

The Wardlaw Brothers are a powerhouse in gospel music, known for their rich harmonies and deeply rooted family bond. Comprised of five biological brothers—Tony, Luther, Jamie, Carl, and Rodney—TWB launched in 2000 and quickly set themselves apart with their unique blend of traditional gospel, quartet roots, and contemporary sound. Drawing inspiration from groups like The Winans, The Williams Brothers, Take 6, and Boyz II Men, they have collaborated with gospel greats including Fred Hammond, Dorinda Clark-Cole, and Cedric Thompson. Their music has earned Billboard chart success, Stellar and Dove Award nominations, and national recognition through television, film, and even an appearance on Family Feud.

After a seven-year pause, TWB returns with their new single “I Need You Now”, written and produced by Luther Wardlaw and released under their independent label, TWB Music. The song is a spirited revival of gospel’s quartet tradition, paving the way for their forthcoming album “Can’t Nobody.” With over 25 years of ministry and music, The Wardlaw Brothers continue to blend faith, family, and artistry—carrying forward a legacy that resonates across generations.

THE WARDLAW BROTHERS (TWB)  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

