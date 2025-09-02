Dante Bowe Releases Soul-Stirring Live Album

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Dante Bowe is back, inviting listeners to return to the heart of worship with the release of his highly anticipated new album, Welcome Home. Now available at your favorite music outlet, Welcome Home is now available and ready to inspire and uplift fans everywhere.

Recorded live at a sold-out night in Dallas, Texas, Welcome Home marks a bold and beautiful return for Bowe, merging the soul of gospel with the raw power of live worship in a way only he can.

Following the success of his recent singles Kid Again featuring Maryanne J. George and Rain featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Welcome Home expands the powerful message these songs sparked. It is a call to recapture childlike faith and stand expectant for God’s promises. Together, these songs have resonated with listeners around the world and set the tone for an album rooted in revival and belonging.

The full album features standout collaborations with artists Dante deeply admires, including Tamela Mann, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Benita Jones, Maryanne J. George, and Enrique Holmes. Each voice brings something unique to a project that feels deeply personal yet intentionally communal.

Following his genre-expanding 2023 project, Welcome Home is a spiritual reset and a return to the praise-centered ministry that first launched Dante’s remarkable career.

This is his first major live worship recording, anchoring him once again in authenticity, faith, and the sense of belonging that his music brings to audiences worldwide.

Every track on Welcome Home carries the sound of revival, deeply worshipful, gospel-infused, and intentionally inclusive.

It is worship that breaks barriers of denomination, generation, and genre, creating space for people from every walk of life to come together and encounter the presence of God.

Speaking about the album, Dante Bowe shares, “Welcome Home is more than songs, it’s a reminder that we all have a place where we belong. I wanted this album to feel like family, like a gathering where everyone’s invited and nobody’s left out. It’s my prayer that when people hear it, they feel seen, loved, and called back to the heart of worship.”

More than an album, Welcome Home is a movement, a call to unity, an invitation to gather, and a powerful reminder that wherever you are in life there is always a place for you in God’s presence.

﻿For Dante, it is not just a project, it is a homecoming. For listeners, it is an open door.

Welcome Home is available now for download, along with all of Dante Bowe’s music! For more information, visit www.dantebowe.com

Dante Bowe Releases Soul-Stirring Live Album was originally published on praiserichmond.com