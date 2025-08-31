Charlotte Pet Food Company Issues Nationwide Recall

VivaZa

A Charlotte-based pet food company, Viva Raw, has issued a recall of two lots of dog and cat food due to potential contamination with salmonella and listeria monocytogenes.

According to WBTV, the recall, announced on Monday, Aug. 25, affects lot 21495—which includes Viva Ground Beef for Dogs and Viva Beef & Turkey for Puppies—and lot 21975, which includes Viva Ground Chicken for Dogs, Viva Chunked Chicken for Dogs, Viva Chicken for Cats, and Viva Pure Chicken.

The products were sold in 1-pound clear, vacuum-sealed bricks and were distributed nationwide and in select stores across NY, IL, SC, FL, KS, CA, and AZ between July 2 and Aug. 21, 2025.

Click here for the full story