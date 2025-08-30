App State Overpowers UNCC

Grant Halverson

App State Football kicked off its season in style, showcasing the work of a new coaching staff and revamped roster with a dominant 34-11 victory over Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers.

The Mountaineers extended their winning streak against the 49ers, improving to 2-0 on Charlotte’s turf. In Dowell Loggains’ head coaching debut, a strong all-around team performance was highlighted by new starting quarterback AJ Swann. According to WBTV, Swann completed 31 of 46 passes for 368 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, leading a balanced offense.

Charlotte briefly held a 3-0 lead after a 42-yard field goal, following a fumble recovery touchdown that had App State’s Barnes fumbling just before crossing the end zone. The game drew 35,718 fans to the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

