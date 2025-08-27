Community Invited to Tour Obama Presidential Center

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Black PR Wire) CHICAGO – The Obama Foundation is inviting community members to join free monthly public tours to see the campus come together and get a virtual peek inside the Obama Presidential Center. These monthly community tours are slated to run through November 2025, offering attendees the opportunity to learn more about the vision for the Center while they walk along the site’s perimeter.

Preregistration is not required to participate in tours. Visitors will be able to stop by an information table outside the site, ask questions of Foundation staff, check out renderings of the full campus, and join a guided walking tour of the perimeter. These walking tours offer a preview of what’s to come—from the iconic Museum, Forum and Chicago Public Library buildings to the gardens and public gathering spaces—while connecting visitors with the values that shape The Obama Foundation’s work.

“We want to welcome our neighbors to the site so that they can begin to imagine how they will use and enjoy the Obama Presidential Center,” said Josh Harris, Vice President of Public Engagement at The Obama Foundation. “We’re inviting our neighbors and all Chicagoans to engage with this project as it comes to life. Whether you’re walking the site’s perimeter or stopping by a coffee shop during our 77 Neighborhood Tour, there are many ways to learn, connect, and be inspired.”

The upcoming community tour dates are:

Tuesday, September 30 | 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 18 | 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 15 | 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Love Praise 100.9? Get more! Join the Praise 100.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In addition, anyone in the world can join free monthly virtual information sessions. Sign up at https://www.obama.org/stories/obama-presidential-center-virtual-information-session/.

The installation of the museum exhibits inside the Obama Presidential Center is also officially underway. The museum, currently under construction, spans 42,683 square feet across four levels and will feature 35 unique exhibit structures and more than 50 pieces of linear and interactive media. These exhibits will allow visitors to reflect on the history of the Obama presidency, explore the movement and moments that shaped our democracy, and consider their own power to drive change in their communities.

In addition to campus perimeter tours, the Foundation is also hosting a 77 Neighborhood tour—visiting each of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods for Meet N Greets to answer questions, share updates, and connect more people with the vision for the Center’s opening in 2026. These events take place in local coffee shops, libraries, festivals, and small businesses, encouraging conversation and connection.

The Obama Presidential Center is scheduled to open in 2026.

To learn more or explore the Obama Presidential Center, visit: obama.org/presidential-center.

Community Invited to Tour Obama Presidential Center was originally published on praiserichmond.com