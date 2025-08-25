African Higher Education and Historically Black Colleges

Source: Courtesy of Howard University / Howard University

(Black PR Wire) UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building (ICB), in strategic collaboration with the Historic African Diaspora Placement Program (HADIP) and the Association of African Universities (AAU), announced the convening of a groundbreaking virtual symposium on Sept. 17, 2025. The theme “From Dialogue to Action: Advancing Partnerships between Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and African Higher Education Institutions,” will bring together academic, philanthropic and industry leaders to discuss new pathways for partnership and innovation between HBCUs and institutions on the African continent and across the diaspora.

Registration is now available for this one-of-a-kind event.

The Symposium seeks to catalyze sustainable partnerships among HBCUs and African higher education institutions by bringing together government leadership, university presidents, provosts, policymakers, researchers, philanthropists and resource partners from both continents. The event’s format will feature dignitary-led plenaries, comparative insights on African and U.S. higher education systems, panel discussions, and a strategic dialogue on resource mobilization and institutional transformation. “This is more than just an event—it’s a launch pad for coordinated action,” said Ed Smith-Lewis, UNCF senior vice president, strategic partnership and institutional programs. “We’re setting the stage for executive leadership development, joint research efforts and mutual investment in transformative education systems.”

The event builds on collaborative efforts between HADIP and AAU, which exists to promote, strengthen and represent African higher education by fostering collaboration, enhancing institutional quality and serving as the collective voice of universities across the continent.

Love Praise 100.9? Get more! Join the Praise 100.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

A HADIP representative stated, “This partnership is a significant step towards creating a unified approach to higher education across Africa and the diaspora. By working together, we can enhance the quality of education and research, ensuring that our institutions thrive in an interconnected world.”

The Secretary-General of AAU Olusola Bandele Oyewole remarked, “The Association of African Universities is excited to foster partnerships with historically Black colleges and universities. Together, we aim to strengthen education and address challenges, creating a brighter future for our students and communities.”

The Symposium plans to announce this partnership formally during UNCF’s annual UNITE Summit, occurring July 20-24, 2025, signaling a commitment to cross-continental collaboration and inviting broader stakeholder engagement. This event marks another milestone for UNCF as it seeks to elevate partnerships between HBCUs and the African continent. As part of this commitment, UNCF ICB has already identified 8B Education Investments as a pilot partner to explore financing solutions for African students studying in U.S. institutions. UNCF ICB also sponsored the recently concluded 4th Annual HBCU Africa Education Coalition (HAEC) Conference. Key sessions at the HAEC Conference spotlighted institutional transformation, diaspora engagement and the future of African higher education.

Join us as we move from dialogue to decisive action, forging sustainable pathways that connect Africa and its Diaspora through higher education. Register now and be part of the movement to accelerate transformation across the continents through educational partnerships. For more information about the conference, visit uncficb.org.

African Higher Education and Historically Black Colleges was originally published on praiserichmond.com