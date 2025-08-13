Listen Live
August Marks National Civility Month, Promoting Respect and Kindness

Published on August 13, 2025

August is National Civility Month, a time set aside to encourage respectful dialogue, thoughtful behavior and greater kindness in daily interactions.

Launched to promote positive social conduct, the monthlong observance urges individuals, workplaces, and communities to reflect on how civility can improve relationships and reduce conflict.

Organizations and schools are using the month to host workshops, community events, and awareness campaigns focused on empathy, listening, and constructive communication.

