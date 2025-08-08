Listen Live
Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

Published on August 8, 2025

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, will start for the Cleveland Browns in their Aug. 8 preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Drafted in the fifth round at No. 144 overall, Sanders had once been projected as a first-round pick, according to WBTV. He played under his father throughout college — two years at Jackson State and two at Colorado — where he threw for over 7,300 yards and 72 touchdowns with just 13 interceptions. Named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Sanders will face Carolina’s starting defense while playing mostly with Browns backups.

