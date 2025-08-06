10 Best Travel Agencies And Groups For Black Jetsetters

Source: Prostock-Studio / Getty

Traveling while Black comes with its own set of considerations: safety, cultural respect, and a desire to see the world in a way that acknowledges and celebrates Black identity and history. Fortunately, several travel agencies are not only Black-owned but also deeply committed to creating transformative experiences specifically for Black travelers. Whether you’re chasing waterfalls in Bali, exploring the roots of African heritage in Ghana, or vibing on a yacht in the Caribbean, these travel companies and devoted travel groups have got your back.

1. Travel Noire

One of the most recognized names in travel for the African diaspora is Travel Noire, a digital media site that helps Black travelers “discover, plan and experience” new destinations around the world, according to its website. From beautifully curated group trip offers and unthinkable deals to informative blogs and interviews detailing fascinating and culturally immersive experiences around the world, Travel Noire is perfect for any Black jetsetter who is looking for information about their next travel destination.

2. Up In The Air

Owned by five-time top travel specialist Claire Soares, Up In The Air is a boutique travel agency empowering Black folks to let their “guard down and travel with confidence amongst other like-minded Black people,” according to the company’s website. Soares has helped hundreds of Black people travel to some of the most breathtaking places in the world, such as Brazil, Tanzania, and Iceland, MadameNoire noted.

The agency also places luxury travel at the forefront, ensuring that Black adventurers receive top-quality and “bougie” treatment while they are away from home. For example, the Kenya + Uganda experience offered through the agency allows visitors to stay at the Olonana, a luxury lodge located smack dab in the middle of a safari camp, but you won’t find shabby tents on this campsite. The hotel comes packed with luxurious suites that include wrap-around balconies and giant half-moon-shaped tubs perfect for relaxing. Travelers can also head down to the dining hall and bar for amazing food and spirit tasting in between their safari experiences.

3. Black & Abroad

Black & Abroad is not just a travel company, but a lifestyle brand empowering Black travelers to explore the world boldly. Their campaigns, like “Go Back to Africa,” flipped harmful narratives into powerful visual storytelling, empowering Black travelers to visit the country and learn about the history of their ancestors. Black & Abroad offers group tours to stunning African destinations like Kenya, Botswana, and Zambia, just to name a few.

4. Dipaways

A newer but rising star in the Black travel space, Dipaways crafts soulful, authentic group experiences that allow travelers to dip out of the daily grind and into culture, connection, and relaxation. Black jetsetters have the option of organizing a private travel experience or joining one of the company’s group tours. According to a video shared on the agency’s Instagram page in 2024, travelers have set foot in Bali, Africa, and a few other popular destinations.

5. Greenbook Global

Traveling the world should be an empowering, enriching experience, but for many Black travelers, it comes with unique questions and concerns: Is this destination welcoming? Are there Black-owned businesses to support? What’s the cultural vibe like for someone who looks like me?

That’s exactly why Green Book Global was created: to inspire and empower Black travelers to explore the world confidently, safely, and authentically. With community-driven reviews, curated destination guides, and honest insights, Green Book Global offers more than just travel tips; the agency is a whole movement. One that redefines what it means to travel while Black. You can book an incredible group trip or private travel to stunning places like South America, the historic cities of Europe, the islands of Oceania, or even the icy landscapes of Antarctica.

6. Black Girls Travel Too

If you’re a Black woman looking for sisterhood, empowerment, and unforgettable adventures across the globe — look no further. Black Girls Travel Too (BGTT) is an international travel club created specifically for millennial Black women who crave cultural exploration, personal growth, and community.

BGTT organizes immersive group trips centered around culture, wellness, and connection. With a vibrant and loyal following of over 60,000 “travel sisters” on social media, this movement is more than just a travel group; it’s a global community. From sharing travel tips to making lifelong connections, BGTT creates safe spaces where Black women can feel seen, celebrated, and supported.

Recently, BGTT partnered with the Wyndham Grand Barbados to host a luxury, all-inclusive getaway, offering sun, serenity, and sisterhood all in one curated experience. Whether you’re a first-time traveler or a seasoned jet-setter, BGTT invites you to travel boldly and never alone.

7. Sisters Traveling Solo

Another standout in the Black travel movement is Sisters Traveling Solo (STS), a dynamic travel company dedicated to empowering women of color to see the world, one solo adventure at a time. Founded on the belief that solo travel doesn’t mean traveling alone, Sisters Traveling Solo has become a trusted platform for women to connect, grow, and discover new destinations.

With curated group trips designed to foster confidence, cultural immersion, and lifelong memories, the company makes solo travel feel both safe and transformative. STS focuses on creating a supportive space where Black women can break free from comfort zones and embrace the world on their terms. Whether it’s your first passport stamp or your fiftieth, STS is all about giving you the tools — and the tribe — to thrive on your journey. And there’s no slowing down.

This November, STS is headed to the Arabian Peninsula for a breathtaking “Arabian Escape” to Qatar and Oman, complete with Doha’s futuristic skyline, desert adventures, and the serene turquoise wadis of Oman.

8. Queer Queens Travel

Traveling the world as a queer woman of color (QWOC) often comes with unique challenges, from safety concerns to finding welcoming spaces. That’s where Queer Queens Travel steps in: a travel group created to empower QWOC adventurers with the confidence and community they need to explore the globe without hesitation.

This October, the group is heading to Bali for a journey that promises both serenity and excitement. From sun-drenched beaches and luxury beach clubs to the peaceful rice paddies of Ubud, their carefully curated itinerary blends cultural immersion, relaxation, and adventure. Highlights include spiritual waterfall visits, ATV rides through the jungle, colorful market strolls, volcano sunrise hikes, and stunning professional photoshoots, all while fostering deep connections among like-minded travelers.

9. The Roaming Republic

Since 2018, The Roaming Republic has been on a mission to help Black travelers tap into their inner wanderer and discover the world’s most captivating destinations. Known for its energetic and spontaneous vibe, this community-driven travel brand focuses on curated group trips that combine exploration, culture, and connection.

This August, the group is jetting off to Croatia, following past adventures to places like Vietnam, Morocco, and beyond. Whether you’re a first-time traveler or a seasoned passport stamper, The Roaming Republic makes travel easy, meaningful, and unforgettable, always with a touch of spontaneity and soul.

10. Jet Black Travel

Designed for busy professionals who want premium travel without the planning stress, Jet Black Travel delivers luxury group experiences with ease. Their motto says it all: “We plan. You show up.”

Specializing in high-end, hassle-free adventures, Jet Black Travel offers curated trips to bucket-list destinations like Zanzibar and Cartagena, with 2026 trips already open for booking. Whether it’s a solo escape or a group getaway, their experiences combine luxury, cultural richness, and seamless planning so you can just pack your bags and enjoy.

10 Best Travel Agencies And Groups For Black Jetsetters