Source: Press / Blackamericaweb.com

Dallas, Texas – August 4, 2025 – Internationally celebrated Gospel recording artist Marvin Sapp is among the prestigious list of 2025 Dove Award nominees. The nomination is especially significant for Sapp: he received a Traditional Gospel Album of the Year nomination for his 16th album Then & Now – which was released on his independent label Elev8 Media & Entertainment.



“It is truly an honor to receive this Dove Award nomination,” says Sapp. “Every nomination is a reminder of the incredible journey that I’ve been on as a recording artist for more than 30 years. My journey now is that of not only a recording artist, but an independent label owner – which makes this nomination extra special for me. I am grateful for the support of the Gospel Music Association, the Gospel music community, and everyone who listens to my music.”

Marvin Sapp is a five-time Dove Award winner who, in 2018, was a GMA Honors and Hall of Fame honoree.

Marvin Sapp is known for his powerful vocals and heartfelt, relatable lyrics that inspire and uplift while pointing listeners to a loving Savior. His 16th album, Then & Now, was recorded live in Chicago. The album takes listeners on a dazzling ride through Sapp’s three decades of recording music, and sprinkles in powerful new songs – including the radio single “He Was There” – that show Sapp’s musical gift is still as strong as ever.

The Dove Awards celebrate the best in Christian and Gospel music, honoring artists for their contributions to the genre. The 2025 awards ceremony will take place on October 7th in Nashville, Tennessee.

Marvin Sapp Receives 2025 Dove Award Nomination was originally published on praiserichmond.com