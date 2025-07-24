Community Mental Health – Empowering The Community

In collaboration with the Mecklenburg County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, we are excited to present a monthly series focused on our Community Mental Health Initiative. Each month, we will discuss topics that impact your overall mental and behavioral health. Joining Brett Jensen, host for Breaking with Brett Jensen on WBT-AM, is Mr. Kenneth Smith, the President and Founder of GraceMar Services Home | grace-marservices . Mr. Smith will share valuable tools and insights for non-custodial fathers here in the Mecklenburg County court system .

Join us as we explore how GraceMar Services has made a difference in the community and discover resources that could benefit you or someone you know.

To learn more, visit http://www.gracemar.org and/or http://www.meckabc.com