Listen Live
Lifestyle

Community Mental Health – Empowering The Community

Community Mental Health – Empowering The Community

Published on July 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In collaboration with the Mecklenburg County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, we are excited to present a monthly series focused on our Community Mental Health Initiative. Each month, we will discuss topics that impact your overall mental and behavioral health. Joining Brett Jensen, host for Breaking with Brett Jensen on WBT-AM, is Mr. Kenneth Smith, the President and Founder of GraceMar Services Home | grace-marservices  . Mr. Smith will share valuable tools and insights for non-custodial fathers here in the Mecklenburg County court system .

Join us as we explore how GraceMar Services has made a difference in the community and discover resources that could benefit you or someone you know. 

To learn more, visit http://www.gracemar.org and/or http://www.meckabc.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Delicious Fettuccine Pasta with Rich Tomato Cream Sauce and Cheese Garnish Served in a Stylish Bowl, Perfect for Any Italian Cuisine Lover's Delight
Local

Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Welcomes Pasta Stall from ‘Chopped’ Chef

Praise 100.9- Married 4 Life Walk interview
Entertainment

7th Annual Married 4 Life Walk: A Faith-Filled Weekend for Couples

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

Entertainment

Money Monday | Kim Fox Dunigan Breaks Down AI in Schools and Churches

Lifestyle

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Praying for You | Ericaism

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close