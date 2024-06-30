Man Arrested for Stealing Amazon Truck During Attempted Flee

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck while attempting to evade officers.

According to CMPD, officers received reports of a stolen Ford F-250 entering their jurisdiction around 11am on Thursday, June 27th. They attempted a traffic stop on Sam Wilson Road at West Pointe Drive.

The driver of the stolen truck refused to stop and fled at high speed, CMPD said in a news release.

Related Stories Several Officers Shot in East Charlotte, Police Confirm

CMPD’s Aviation Unit tracked the truck through various parts of Charlotte until it stopped on Pressley Road in south Charlotte. Both the driver and a passenger then fled on foot.

With help from bystanders, the K-9 unit, and other CMPD teams, police located the passenger, identified as 26-year-old Michael Watts, hiding in a nearby dumpster. WBTV states, Watts had multiple outstanding warrants in Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties.

The driver, 28-year-old Devin Mitchell, allegedly stole an unoccupied Amazon delivery truck left running while the driver was making deliveries.

Read the full story here