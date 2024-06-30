Man Arrested for Stealing Amazon Truck During Attempted Flee

Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck while attempting to evade officers.
According to CMPD, officers received reports of a stolen Ford F-250 entering their jurisdiction around 11am on Thursday, June 27th. They attempted a traffic stop on Sam Wilson Road at West Pointe Drive.
The driver of the stolen truck refused to stop and fled at high speed, CMPD said in a news release.
CMPD’s Aviation Unit tracked the truck through various parts of Charlotte until it stopped on Pressley Road in south Charlotte. Both the driver and a passenger then fled on foot.
With help from bystanders, the K-9 unit, and other CMPD teams, police located the passenger, identified as 26-year-old Michael Watts, hiding in a nearby dumpster. WBTV states, Watts had multiple outstanding warrants in Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties.
The driver, 28-year-old Devin Mitchell, allegedly stole an unoccupied Amazon delivery truck left running while the driver was making deliveries.
