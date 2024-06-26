Listen Live
Top Tennis Stars Headlining Exhibition in Charlotte

Published on June 26, 2024

Tennis player sitting on court with racket and ball

Source: Taras Grebinets / Getty

Charlotte will host a prestigious tennis exhibition later this year, featuring some of the sport’s top stars.

The event, scheduled for December 6 at the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte, will showcase matches between Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe, as well as Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens in a doubleheader. According to WBTV, Alcaraz, currently ranked No. 3 in the ATP rankings and the defending Wimbledon champion, recently achieved a historic milestone by winning the French Open, becoming the youngest male player to win a Grand Slam on all three playing surfaces – hard court, clay, and grass.

Tiafoe, ranked 30th in the world, has also made significant strides in the past year, including entering the top 10.

This winter exhibition adds to Charlotte’s roster of high-profile sporting events, including upcoming Copa America matches this summer. Known for hosting collegiate football bowl games and NCAA tournaments, Charlotte continues to expand its sports offerings.

Tickets for the tennis doubleheader will go on sale in July.

Read the full story here

Charlotte local North Carolina Tennis

