New Football Stadium Possible for Charlotte by 2046

Charlotte Eyes New Football Stadium for Panthers by 2046 Season.
According to Queen City News, Charlotte is considering a new football stadium for the Carolina Panthers in time for the 2046 NFL season, as announced by city officials.
On Monday, the City of Charlotte is set to vote on a proposed $1.2 billion upgrade to the Panthers’ current home, Bank of America Stadium. The plan involves $650 million from the city and the remainder from team owner David Tepper. The decisive meeting is scheduled for Monday evening at 5 p.m.
