New Football Stadium Possible for Charlotte by 2046

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte Eyes New Football Stadium for Panthers by 2046 Season.

According to Queen City News, Charlotte is considering a new football stadium for the Carolina Panthers in time for the 2046 NFL season, as announced by city officials.

On Monday, the City of Charlotte is set to vote on a proposed $1.2 billion upgrade to the Panthers’ current home, Bank of America Stadium. The plan involves $650 million from the city and the remainder from team owner David Tepper. The decisive meeting is scheduled for Monday evening at 5 p.m.

Read the full story here