NC Senate Moves Towards Legalizing Medical Marijuana

CLOSE
North Carolina Senate Takes First Step Toward Medical Marijuana Legalization.
More from Praise 100.9
-
Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop
-
Angie Harmon's Daughter Apprehended in Charlotte
-
Is Masturbation A Sin For Christians?
-
Chester Co. Officials Anticipate Population Surge in Near Future
-
Don’t Buy Another Tie! Here Are 10 Father’s Day Gifts Dad Will Love
-
A Lesson In Pride And Prosperity | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Charlotte Close to Securing Norfolk Southern Rail Line
-
Mental Health Awareness Month