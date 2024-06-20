Listen Live
Charlotte Airport Air Traffic Control Tower Catches Fire

Published on June 20, 2024

Source: digidreamgrafix / Getty

Firefighters responded to a morning fire at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Thursday.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire ignited around 8:10 a.m. on Josh Birmingham Parkway. Four construction workers were briefly trapped but managed to escape unharmed.

Images and footage from the scene depict smoke emanating from the old control tower. Firefighters swiftly contained the blaze within 10 minutes, prompting a precautionary second alarm for additional resources.

WBTV states, despite the fire’s location in the old control tower, airport operations remained unaffected. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

