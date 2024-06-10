Listen Live
Sports Betting in NC Experiences Significant Decline in May

Published on June 10, 2024

Following a promising launch of legalized sports betting in North Carolina, the State Lottery Commission disclosed a significant downturn in total wagering revenue for May.

In April, the commission recorded total wagering revenue of $648,934,226, but this figure plummeted to $525,548,571 in May, marking a stark 19% decrease. To provide further context, during the initial three weeks of legal sports betting, North Carolinians enthusiastically wagered upwards of $655 million. According to WBTV, these numbers encapsulated the state’s inaugural foray into sports wagering from March 11 to March 31.

Read the full story here

Charlotte local North Carolina Sports

