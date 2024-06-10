Sports Betting in NC Experiences Significant Decline in May

Following a promising launch of legalized sports betting in North Carolina, the State Lottery Commission disclosed a significant downturn in total wagering revenue for May.
In April, the commission recorded total wagering revenue of $648,934,226, but this figure plummeted to $525,548,571 in May, marking a stark 19% decrease. To provide further context, during the initial three weeks of legal sports betting, North Carolinians enthusiastically wagered upwards of $655 million. According to WBTV, these numbers encapsulated the state’s inaugural foray into sports wagering from March 11 to March 31.
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music
-
Money Management Tips From Scripture
-
The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season's most savory delight
-
Is Masturbation A Sin For Christians?
-
Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America's Favorite Teachers!
-
Sister's Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man