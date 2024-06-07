Brandon Gaines on New Music, Theater, and His Journey Since Sunday Best

Today, we’re excited to chat with Brandon Gaines, a talented artist, producer, and writer, and a finalist from Season 7 of BET’s Sunday Best.

Brandon joined the show to discuss his new single, “Come to Pass,” written by the renowned David Fraser. Brandon expressed his gratitude, saying, “I’m truly honored that he thought of me for this song.”

Reflecting on his time on Sunday Best, Brandon said, “It was an amazing experience, Sheryl. That was 10 years ago in 2014. I had the chance to perform in front of legends like Donnie McClurkin, Yolanda Adams, and Kiara Sheard. It’s been an incredible journey since then.”

In addition to his solo work, Brandon has been busy with background vocals for John P. Key and Donnie McClurkin, and serving as vocal director for the Legends Tour featuring McClurkin, Marvin Sapp, and Fred Hammond. “It was an honor to organize and direct singers across different cities, and eventually, I got back on the microphone for the last few shows,” he said.

Brandon is also branching out into theater. He recently played Mister in the Broadway adaptation of “The Color Purple” at Morgan State University. “Playing Mister was a challenge, but it was a healing experience for me. I’ve always wanted to act, and this opportunity was amazing,” Brandon explained.

Looking ahead, Brandon is working on his full album, “At the Right Time,” set to be released in October. He shared, “Things are truly coming to pass, as the single suggests. I’m also returning to Morgan State for another production next year. I have so many dreams, including performing on Broadway in New York one day.”

To stay connected with Brandon Gaines, you can follow him on Instagram at @IAmBrandonGaines, visit his website at www.IAmBrandonGaines.com, and follow him on Twitter with the hashtag #BagThat. Be sure to download and stream his new song, “Come to Pass.”

Thank you for joining us, Brandon. It’s been a pleasure having you on the show.

