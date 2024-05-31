Listen Live
Charlotte Claims 5th Spot in Best Cities to Live in America

Published on May 31, 2024

Source: Visual Vic / Getty

Charlotte Secures Fifth Place in US News & World Report’s Best Places to Live Rankings

Once again, the Queen City shines on the national stage, claiming the prestigious fifth spot in this year’s official US News & World Report’s Best Places to Live rankings for 2024-25.

This impressive ascent sees Charlotte surpassing both Raleigh, which ranked sixth, and Charleston, positioned at thirteenth place. It marks a notable improvement from last year’s eighth position and a substantial leap from 2022’s thirtieth spot.

According to WBTV, the annual report meticulously evaluates 150 of the largest cities in the United States, considering factors such as job market opportunities, affordability, quality of life, and overall desirability. The latest assessment, for 2024, places significant emphasis on city value and job market dynamics. Quality of life indicators, encompassing crime rates, educational standards, and commute times, carry the greatest weight at 32%.

Notably, the Carolinas emerge as frontrunners this year, with both North and South Carolina boasting more cities in the top 25 than any other state nationwide.

Read the full story here

