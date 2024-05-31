Street Takeover Erupts Overnight in Uptown Charlotte

Early Sunday morning, a street takeover occurred just outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in uptown Charlotte.
Footage captured by a WBTV crew revealed the aftermath, with tire marks visible on the street and a crashed vehicle nearby. Witnesses reported observing cars burning out and individuals wearing ski masks flooding the streets. According to one witness, as many as nine cars were involved in the incident.
Street takeovers have been a persistent concern in Charlotte. State lawmakers responded by passing legislation enabling officers to seize vehicles involved, impose fines, and press charges against the drivers, says WBTV.
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music
-
The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season's most savory delight
-
Scriptures About Finding Courage In The Footsteps Of Faith
-
Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America's Favorite Teachers!
-
Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe
-
Sister's Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man
-
UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition