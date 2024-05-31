Listen Live
Local

Concord Man’s Intuition Nets Him $5 Million Scratch-Off Win

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Lotto ticket scratch off

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Eric Walker from Concord followed his intuition and purchased a $30 lottery ticket, leading to a life-changing $5 million win. Opting for annual payments of $250,000 over 20 years, Walker’s fortunate ticket, a 200X The Cash purchase from the Food Lion on Main Street in Locust, was acquired before his shift commenced.

Walker, securing the game’s first $5 million top prize, promptly shared the news with his wife.

“She just kept saying, ‘What, what, what,’” he laughed.

Upon collecting his prize on Thursday, he faced a decision: receive the winnings as a lump sum of $3 million or opt for the annuity. According to WCCB, Walker chose the latter, receiving the initial payment of $250,000, amounting to $178,759 after taxes.

Over the next two decades, Walker will receive annual payments of $250,000 until the full $5 million is disbursed.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte local Lottery North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Larry Swayne
Entrepreneurship

The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season’s most savory delight

Clarice Surles
Local

Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America’s Favorite Teachers!

Alcatraz prison cell
Local

Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Over 1 Billion Dollars
Local

Sister’s Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man

Notre Dame v North Carolina
Local

UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition

Praise Charlotte logos
Inspiration

Is Masturbation A Sin For Christians?

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close