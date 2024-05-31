Fort Mill Commemorates Memorial Day with Ceremony

On Monday, May 27th, the town of Fort Mill will pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Military.

The solemn ceremony will commence at 10 a.m. at Unity Cemetery, located at 303 Tom Hall St. According to WCCB, Mayor Guynn Savage will extend a welcoming address, followed by a poignant reading of the names of the fallen and a ceremonial program presented by American Legion Post 43.

Attendees can expect traditional elements such as the Posting of Colors, Laying of the Wreath, Rifle Volley, Taps, and Retirement of Colors, alongside renditions of the National Anthem and other musical tributes.

The event is open to the public, and parking is conveniently available at the Fort Mill Utilities Department, situated at 131 E. Elliott St., in close proximity to the cemetery.