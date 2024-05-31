Listen Live
Local

Fort Mill Commemorates Memorial Day with Ceremony

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Silhouette of a soldier with USA flag

Source: e-crow / Getty

On Monday, May 27th, the town of Fort Mill will pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Military.

The solemn ceremony will commence at 10 a.m. at Unity Cemetery, located at 303 Tom Hall St. According to WCCB, Mayor Guynn Savage will extend a welcoming address, followed by a poignant reading of the names of the fallen and a ceremonial program presented by American Legion Post 43.

Attendees can expect traditional elements such as the Posting of Colors, Laying of the Wreath, Rifle Volley, Taps, and Retirement of Colors, alongside renditions of the National Anthem and other musical tributes.

The event is open to the public, and parking is conveniently available at the Fort Mill Utilities Department, situated at 131 E. Elliott St., in close proximity to the cemetery.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

local memorial day memorial day weekend military North Carolina South Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Larry Swayne
Entrepreneurship

The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season’s most savory delight

Clarice Surles
Local

Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America’s Favorite Teachers!

Alcatraz prison cell
Local

Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Over 1 Billion Dollars
Local

Sister’s Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man

Notre Dame v North Carolina
Local

UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition

Praise Charlotte logos
Inspiration

Is Masturbation A Sin For Christians?

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close