CATS Organizes Community Meetings for Bus Shelter Artists

Published on May 31, 2024

Rapid Transit station in Charlotte, United States

Source: hstiver / Getty

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is offering the community a chance to meet local artists Nico Amortegui and Bree Stallings, who will integrate art glass into upcoming bus shelters.

According to WCCB, attendees will have the opportunity to view the initial design concepts and provide feedback to the artists and CATS staff before the designs are finalized.

Read the full story here

