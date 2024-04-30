Mooresville Business Owner’s Dream Dashed by Massive Sinkhole

The persistent issue plaguing Mooresville seems to have reached a resolution.
Over the past several months, a sizable sinkhole, spanning 40 feet in width, has emerged in the parking lot of a local tire shop, necessitating its closure due to safety concerns. In a recent development, the town has disclosed its acquisition of the property, intending to address the damage.
According to town officials, the purchase is financed by state funds, ensuring that no burden falls on taxpayers, says WCCB. Mayor Chris Carney attributed the sinkhole’s formation to a deteriorated pipe installed many years ago, a process unfolding over decades until the visible cavity appeared.
Following the closure of the shop, the town convened to make a decision, ultimately opting to procure the property. Efforts to rectify the sinkhole are underway, with expectations of completion by late summer. Concurrently, deliberations will ensue regarding future plans for the site.
-
Vote Praise 100.9 as the Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year
-
Jekalyn Carr Honors Female Gospel Greats In 27th Birthday Photoshoot
-
Happy Birthday Erica Campbell! [PHOTOS]
-
Deitrick Haddon's Latest Album: 'One Night in California' and Mission to Feed 5000 Children
-
HUMOR: 20 Questions For Church Folks
-
Absentee Voting Opens for Statewide GOP Second Primary
-
The Mint Museum To Offer Free Admission
-
5 Scriptures Reminding Us to Choose Our Words Wisely