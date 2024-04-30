Listen Live
Local

Panthers Draft WR Xavier Legette With Final Pick of First Round

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
South Carolina v Georgia

Source: Todd Kirkland / Getty

The Carolina Panthers, initially without a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, secured the final selection of the evening through a last-minute trade.

In a deal with the Buffalo Bills, Carolina traded up from the 33rd overall pick to the 32nd, selecting South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette. The transaction involved relinquishing picks 33 (second round) and 141 (fifth round) to Buffalo in exchange for picks 32 (first round) and 200 (sixth round).

Legette’s draft stock surged following a remarkable senior season with the Gamecocks. He amassed 1255 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, a stark improvement from his previous four seasons in Columbia where he never exceeded 200 yards.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

football panthers

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Vote Praise 100.9 as the Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year
News

Vote Praise 100.9 as the Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year

Entertainment

Jekalyn Carr Honors Female Gospel Greats In 27th Birthday Photoshoot

9 items
Entertainment

Happy Birthday Erica Campbell! [PHOTOS]

“Vote” Pins in a Row
Local

Absentee Voting Opens for Statewide GOP Second Primary

Lifestyle

Miracles Are Voice Activated | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Reflecting on My Experience Honoring Sandra Crouch | Ericaism

Lifestyle

Think And Grow Richer And Richer | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Mint Museum...
Local

The Mint Museum To Offer Free Admission

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close