Apartment Complex Suffers $850K in Damages Due to Grill Fire

Published on April 30, 2024

Massive fire breaks out in SouthPark area, NC

Source: Anadolu / Getty

On Sunday, April 28, a two-alarm fire was fought by crews at an apartment complex near Pineville-Matthews Road, as confirmed by the Charlotte Fire Department.

The incident was first reported around 3:15 p.m. Queen City News states, responding firefighters observed flames emanating from an apartment building located in the 6800 block of Fishers Farm Lane upon their arrival.

Shortly thereafter, the fire escalated to a second alarm. Within approximately 50 minutes, a team of 60 firefighters successfully contained the blaze.

While there were no reported injuries, EMS medically evaluated at least two individuals. An investigation later determined the fire to be accidental, originating from a grill on the second-floor balcony. Damages estimated at around $850,000 have been documented.

Apartment Charlotte Fire local North Carolina

