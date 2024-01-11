Are You Serious About Your Success | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Are You Serious About Your Success”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I wanna ask you, are you serious? I mean, really, really serious about your success this year because it would take some serious work to make this year your best year yet. By serious, I mean that you are focused and not letting other things distract you and get you off track today. I want to give you an exercise to help you.

Write these four questions. Number one, what do I want? #2, what am I doing to get what I want? #3. What more could I be doing to get what I want? #4, what must I stop doing to get what I want again? What do you want?

Write these four questions. Number one, what do I want? #2, what am I doing to get what I want? #3. What more could I be doing to get what I want? #4, what must I stop doing to get what I want again? What do you want?

What are you doing to get what you want? What more could you be doing to get what you want and what must you stop doing to get what you want and answer those four questions honestly and you'll see greater success.



