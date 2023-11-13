Pumpkin vs. Sweet Potato Pie: What’s the REAL Difference?

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The good ole pumpkin versus sweet potato pie debate is back!

You may favor one over the other, but what’s the real difference between the two?

Pumpkin and sweet potato pies are both classic holiday desserts, but they have some distinct differences. Pumpkin pie is made with a puree of cooked, mashed pumpkin, along with spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. Pumpkin pies are lighter in color and have a smoother texture.

Sweet potato pie is made with mashed cooked sweet potatoes and usually has a spicier flavor profile, with spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and sometimes cloves. Sweet potato pies tend to be darker in color and have a flakier texture.

Both pies can be topped with whipped cream or a sweet glaze, but sweet potato pies may also be topped with marshmallows or a crumble topping.

I don’t know about you, but I’m eating both!