Atlanta-based rapper 1K Phew is shaking up the gospel rap scene with lots of swag and a holy message to match.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

With a career spanning nearly seven years, he explains why his sound is different than any other Christian “hip-hop” you’ve ever heard. He and his mentor, music producer Zaytoven (known for his monumental beats in the secular rap genre), are finalizing a long-awaited record that he believes will resonate with the younger generation.

“Shout out my church home…They’re really the ones that gave me my first shot,” 1 Phew said, “Gospel rappers used to always come [rap] for us and talk to us, and they were always so lame. I’m sitting in the back like man I know if I get up there I can relate to my people…I fell in love ever since.”

1K Phew is on a mission to bring a fresh sound to gospel rap. He debuted his single ‘On Fire’ on the Get Up Church, and says it won’t be the last we hear from him! Stay tuned for upcoming album ‘Pray for Atlanta’, set to drop January 2024!

1K Phew Is Shaking Up The Gospel Rap Scene | ‘On Fire’ Debut [LISTEN] was originally published on getuperica.com