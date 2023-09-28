Carolina Renaissance Festival Returns Saturday

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Carolina Renaissance Festival is returning to celebrate its 30th anniversary, offering all-new entertainment on Saturdays and Sundays from September 30th through November 19th.

Located in Huntersville, just north of Charlotte, North Carolina, the Carolina Renaissance Festival invites visitors into a realm where imagination, fantasy, and history seamlessly blend.

The village gates will open promptly at 9:30 a.m. Festival organizers recommend arriving at the opening to enjoy all of the historical attractions and activities available throughout the day.

Visitors can expect a European-style country fair with:

interactive theater

circus performances

lively games, and rides

an artisanal craft market

feasts fit for royalty

enchanting fairies

friendly dragons

mysterious mermaids from the depths

majestic falconry displays

knights engaging in jousting competitions within the Queen’s tournament arena.

The Carolina Renaissance Festival’s 30th-year celebration promises an unforgettable journey back in time and offers a delightful escape into a world where history and fantasy intertwine. Whether reveling in the interactive experiences or marveling at the grand spectacle of the jousting tournaments, visitors can expect a day filled with adventure, entertainment, and immersive historical fun.

Find more information here.