Here Are The Most Common Memorial Day Cookout Foods

Stuck on what to cook for the Memorial Day cookout? Here are some of the most common foods cooked for Memorial Day:

Hamburgers and Cheeseburgers: Grilled beef patties served on buns with various toppings like lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and cheese. Add condiments such as ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise for extra flavor. Hot Dogs: Classic grilled hot dogs served in buns with options for condiments like ketchup, mustard, relish, onions, sauerkraut, and chili. BBQ Ribs: Tender and juicy pork or beef ribs slow-cooked and marinated in barbecue sauce. They can be grilled or smoked to perfection, resulting in a finger-licking, flavorful meal. Grilled Chicken: Marinated chicken pieces or boneless chicken breasts grilled to achieve a smoky and charred flavor. Serve them plain or with a variety of sauces and marinades. Corn on the Cob: Fresh corn on the cob grilled or boiled and served with butter, salt, and pepper. It’s a classic and tasty side dish that complements grilled meats perfectly. Potato Salad: A cold and creamy salad made with boiled potatoes, mayonnaise, mustard, celery, onions, and various seasonings. It’s a popular side dish that offers a refreshing contrast to the grilled meats. Coleslaw: A crunchy and tangy salad made with shredded cabbage, carrots, and a creamy dressing. It’s a refreshing side dish that adds a nice crunch to the meal. Baked Beans: Slow-cooked beans in a flavorful sauce, often including ingredients like bacon, brown sugar, onions, and molasses. Baked beans are a classic and hearty side dish that pairs well with grilled meats. Watermelon: A refreshing and juicy fruit that’s perfect for hot summer days. Serve chilled slices of watermelon as a light and refreshing dessert. Desserts: Sweet treats like pies, cakes, cookies, or ice cream are always a hit at cookouts. Popular options include apple pie, berry cobblers, chocolate chip cookies, and ice cream sundaes.

Pick one or more, and enjoy!