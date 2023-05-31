The Charlotte Spring Carnival Returns In June

The Charlotte Spring Carnival is returning with thrilling rides, treats, and unforgettable moments. Regardless of your age, this fair guarantees an experience that is truly one-of-a-kind.
Mark your calendars from June 1st to 11th as The Charlotte Spring Carnival sets up at the East Plaza on Plaza Drive.
Get your heart racing as you embark on unique rides like the Carnage and Sky Diver, offering an exhilarating adrenaline rush. Whether you’re enjoying a delightful spin on the Ferris wheel or trying your luck at one of the many games, The Charlotte Spring Carnival offers a perfect destination for families, friends, and individuals in search of a day filled with entertainment, happiness, and cherished memories.
On Wednesday, June 7th, the carnival will host a special Date Night extravaganza, where couples can join in the festivities at the price of one admission. D
Don’t miss out on this fantastic event where there is something for everyone to enjoy!
