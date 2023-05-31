CLT Airport Is One Of The Busiest In The World

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Looking to travel this summer? Be aware Charlotte’s airport is one of the busiest.

According to a recent report, Charlotte Douglass International Airport, which serves as the second-largest hub for American Airlines, has once again been recognized as one of the busiest airports worldwide.

The preliminary rankings from the Airports Council International (ACI) reveal that CLT Airport secured the seventh position globally for the number of arrivals and departures in 2022.

Although this represents a slight decline from the previous year when the airport held the fifth spot in this category.

In terms of passenger traffic, CLT Airport concluded 2022 as the 19th busiest airport globally and the 10th busiest among airports in North America.

The report indicates that the airport accommodated nearly 48 million passengers, signifying a notable 10% increase from the 43 million passengers recorded in 2021. This passenger count is just below the airport’s previous record of 50 million passengers in 2019.

“2023 is on pace to be a 100% recovery from the pandemic, one year earlier than forecasted, as we begin our busiest summer ever,” said airport CEO Haley Gentry.

