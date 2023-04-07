Indoor Activities For A Rainy Easter Weekend

The forecast says that it may be rainy this Easter weekend.
Luckily, there are still some indoor activities that you and the family can enjoy:
- Easter Egg Hunt: Create an Easter egg hunt inside your house using plastic eggs and fill them with candy or small toys. You can also hide clues inside the eggs that will lead to a bigger prize at the end.
- Easter Crafts: You can create Easter-themed crafts with your children such as Easter baskets, Easter cards, or paper bunnies. You can find a variety of Easter craft ideas online.
- Easter Themed Cooking: Make Easter themed treats such as bunny-shaped cookies, cupcakes decorated with Easter eggs or cake pops in the shape of chicks. You can also make Easter brunch with traditional Easter dishes such as hot cross buns or a frittata.
- Easter Movie Marathon: Plan an Easter movie marathon with your family and watch classic Easter movies such as “Hop,” “Rise of the Guardians” or “It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown.”
- Easter Storytelling: Gather your family together and read Easter stories from books or the Bible. You can also ask your children to create their own Easter story and read it aloud.
- Easter Scavenger Hunt: Create a scavenger hunt inside your house with clues leading to a final Easter basket or prize.
- Easter Karaoke: Have fun singing Easter themed songs such as “Here Comes Peter Cottontail” or “Easter Parade” and have a karaoke contest.
