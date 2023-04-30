Black Restaurant Week is Back in the Carolinas

The third annual Black Restaurant Week in the Carolinas has returned. The Black Restaurant Week campaign as a whole marks eight years of existence.
The objective of the campaign is to promote and showcase Black-owned culinary businesses and restaurants across the country. The Carolinas Week specifically highlights cities like Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina, and Charleston and Columbia in South Carolina, among others.
The theme for this year’s campaign, “More than just a week,” was chosen by co-founder Derek Robinson to aid in the continued success of numerous Black-owned restaurants throughout the year.
Black Restaurant Week runs from April 28-May 7 at participating locations.
Click here for participating restaurants.
Read the full story here.
