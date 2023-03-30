New NC Bill Could Ban Participation Trophies in Youth Sports

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Participation trophies could be a thing of the past soon. A bill introduced by Republican Senator Timothy Moffitt of Hendersonville in North Carolina’s state Senate seeks to ban participation trophies in youth sports.

The bill, named SB 430 “Eliminate Participation Trophies,” was introduced on Thursday and aims to prohibit certain sports leagues from awarding children solely based on their participation.

The proposed legislation specifies that “awards provided in connection with the activity, if any, shall be based on identified performance achievements.”

The bill applies to “youth” activities authorized by local governments but does not specify an age range.

