HERStory – Davita Galloway

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture, and society. Praise 100.9 recognizes Women’s History Month by Celebrating HERstory. We celebrate Davita Galloway.

Davita Galloway is a founder/owner of DUPP&SWAT, a creative studio, that served/s as a platform and launching pad for herself and others. To be frank, it is because of Galloway’s authentic work and presence, at this studio and within Charlotte’s creative community, that has afforded many other opportunities. With that, Davita is a change agent, a creative, a host, speaker, costumer, a doer, disruptor and a creator of all things dope.

She attended The University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where she received an MSPH, as well as Parsons The New School for Design in New York. Galloway is adamant about the need for genuine expression—further evident in her various ventures such as CrownKeepers, a nonprofit, and HUE HOUSE, a creative agency, where she serves as Executive Director and Co-Owner, respectively. More, as a proponent and champion of building community, social equity, entrepreneurship, and economic opportunity, Davita enjoys collaboration with impact on those outputs. Fun and hella dope fact, a portrait of Galloway is now a part of the permanent collection at the Harvey B Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture.