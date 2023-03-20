HERStory – Judge Shirley L. Fulton

Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture, and society. Praise 100.9 recognizes Women’s History Month by Celebrating HERstory. We celebrate the late Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Shirley L. Fulton. Judge Fulton was the first black woman in North Carolina history to be elected Superior Court Judge and was the first black woman to serve as an Assistant District Attorney in Mecklenburg County. She always emphasized an unyielding commitment to justice, equity, and fairness throughout her career. Known as a pioneer, Judge Fulton earned the honor and respect of her colleagues and served as a role model and mentor for generations of young people.
Judge Fulton was from Kingstree, South Carolina. She earned her undergraduate degree from North Carolina A&T State University and Juris Doctor degree from Duke Law School.
