Charlotte Named One of the Worst Cities for Non-Drivers

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

There’s a lot to love about Charlotte, but a new list shows its walkability isn’t one of them.

Charlotte, North Carolina, has been named one of the worst cities to live in if you rely on public transportation rather than having your own car. According to Money Inc, Charlotte ranked 20th worst on the list, while Raleigh, North Carolina, ranked 10th worst.

“This city also has a decent commute for many to get to work, but it’s worth it. It has a booming job market and a more scattered population,” said Money Inc contributor, Dana Hanson.