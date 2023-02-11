HomeBlack History Month

Celebrating Charlotte’s Black History: Harvey Boyd

Mecklenburg county old flag, state of North Carolina, United States

Source: Ianm35 / Getty

It’s Black History Month! In honor of this month, let’s take a look back at Charlotte’s Black history.

If you’ve lived in the Charlotte area for a while, you may have seen the Mecklenburg County seal in various locations. The creator of the seal was a 20-year-old, Black designer named Harvey Boyd.

In 1964, Boyd was working in the Charlotte Observer’s Art Department when the Chamber of Commerce sponsored a contest to design the official Mecklenburg County seal. Boyd entered his design and won! He currently lives in Matthews and his design is still the official seal for the county.

That’s some real Black excellence! Read the full story here. 

