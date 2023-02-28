Extra SNAP Benefits Ending in North Carolina

Tuesday marks the end of one of the last pandemic-era assistance programs in North Carolina.
SNAP benefits, which were formerly known as food stamps, saw an increase in funding throughout the pandemic. The program helps approximately 1.6 million people in the state, which is roughly 1 in 7 residents.
The average SNAP household will experience a decrease in their monthly allotment by a minimum of $95. However, for older adults and larger families, the difference could amount to hundreds of dollars a month.
As a result of this, food banks will now require more support in terms of food donations and volunteers to help meet the demands of those in need.
