Carowinds to Hire Over 300 New Staff During Job Fair

Carowinds is hiring 2,400 people for their upcoming 50th Anniversary celebration!
The job fair began this past Saturday and will continue until Friday, Feb. 24. Teens aged 15 and up are encouraged to apply at the employment center and the park staff is hoping to hire over 300 people during this hiring spree.
With Presidents Day on Monday, this is a great opportunity for teens to find work.
Carowinds has been providing fun for 50 years and has become a staple for those living in both North Carolina and South Carolina.
Know someone who may be interested, read the full story here.
