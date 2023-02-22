HomeTelevision

Netflix Will No Longer Allow Password Sharing

Netflix has announced an initiative to crack down on password sharing among households.

The streaming service has updated its FAQ page to encourage subscribers in separate households to create their own accounts. To do this, Netflix will use information like IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity from devices signed into the account to detect devices within each household.

Additionally, the company is planning to roll out a paid sharing plan, which it has already piloted in Latin America. Under this paid plan, subscribers can add a “sub-account” for an additional $3 per month.

By taking these measures, Netflix hopes to ensure that only authorized users are accessing its services.

