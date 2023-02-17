The United Methodist Church’s Membership Drops by Six Percent

Tonya Rivens is an award winning Journalist with close to 30 years in Radio, ten years in television and is a feature writer for a monthly publication. Tonya received the 2021 Chan Zuckerberg Grant from the National Association of Black Journalists and is a 2021-2022 North Carolina Equity Fellow. She has a BA in Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and enjoys reading, traveling and spending time with her family. 'After a lengthy career in Airline Management Tonya developed a passion for all things radio. As a radio veteran, Rivens has worn the titles of Program Director, Music Director and Community Affairs Director. Her current show, Sounds of Inspiration With Tonya Rivens, is featured on Praise 100.9 FM and she works as a television freelance reporter. Her radio career also includes stints at WPEG (Power 98 FM), WBAV (V101.9) and WPZS (100.9) and Streetz Charlotte. Tonya is a member of Life Center International.

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In 2019, the United Methodist Church (UMC) approved an exit plan for churches who disapproved of the denomination’s beliefs about sexuality. The mass exit has resulted in about six percent of its members, mostly in the south, leaving, according to a recent report in Christianity Today. The General Council on Finance and Administration of the UMC says the percentage equals about eighteen hundred thirty-one congregations out of thirty thousand congregations in the U.S. Churches that disaffiliate are allowed to take their property after they pay apportionments and pension liabilities. Some of the churches are choosing to involve civil courts about the separation plan. United Methodist Bishops are reporting that misinformation from conservative groups is influencing the decision of churches to disaffiliate. Conservatives in the denomination have created the Global Methodist Church and their leaders say that they will never ordain or marry LGBTQ people.

The breakup of the UMC has resulted in less churches leaving than anticipated. Hope Morgan Ward, a retired bishop of the North Carolina UMC conference says, “some are leaving but the number of churches and members moving forward is far larger.”

Related Stories Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church

Permission for churches to disaffiliate was granted four years ago and ministries have until December 31st of this year to decide.