New Minor League Soccer Team Comes to Charlotte

Charlotte FC’s little brother is here!

On Monday, the Major League Soccer team announced the name and logo of their minor league soccer side, Crown Legacy FC. This club will compete in MLS NEXT Pro, a third-division league that began in 2022 with 21 teams and will now go into its second year with 28.

The team partnered with Wilmington-based Creature Theory to create the brand, with plans to launch originally on Thursday, Jan. 19th. However, due to the tragic passing of Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes, the announcement was postponed out of respect.

CLFC will play at the Sportsplex at Matthews, a Mecklenburg County facility. Additionally, all of Charlotte FC’s teams will train at their headquarters in east Charlotte.

