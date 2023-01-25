Charlotte School Band Director Awarded $10K by Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow, the Grammy Award-winning singer, and songwriter has given generously to support music programs throughout his career. On Saturday, Manilow showed his support for a Charlotte high school band program by presenting its director, Walter Suggs of Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology, with a check for $10,000.
Prior to performing at the Spectrum Center, the singer made a gracious gesture of awarding $5,000 plus an additional $5,000 of “Manilow Bucks” to Walter Suggs of Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology and his family. With these funds, Mr. Suggs can purchase musical instruments for the school’s music program.
In each city, the Grammy Award winner makes it a point to recognize a music teacher for their hard work and dedication. For this occasion, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board and Spectrum Center collaborated to select the most deserving teacher in the Charlotte area.